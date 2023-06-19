SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The next time you need to borrow your neighbor’s hedge clippers or power drill for an upcoming home project, consider heading to the library, instead: the tool-lending library. One just opened in Sioux Falls this month where a non-profit is loaning tools donated by people in the community. This service could be a big cost-saving for homeowners on a tight budget.

It’s a library where the patrons aren’t required to be quiet. The Sioux Falls Tool Library, located on East 8th Street, in the basement of the old Smoe’s Bar, has just about every tool imaginable.

“Got drills, hammers, rakes, concrete mixers, we just got a wood-chipper,” Jordan Deffenbaugh said.

And if the library doesn’t have the tool you’re looking for, they’ll track it down. Case in point: this post-hole digger.

“And I didn’t have a post-hole digger. So I reached out to the community and said, hey, who has a post-hole digger? And I was able to get one within 3 days and now it’s in our library,” Deffenbaugh said.

The first step in checking out these donated tools is reserving one on the library’s website.

“And then you can come right down to the tool library during our opening hours and we’re building out our hours based on our volunteers and you then you can rent this,” Deffenbaugh said.

Organizers hope to get as many as 500 members checking out tools here from the library. Each membership costs $50 a year.

“So that’s like $6 a month. So it’s less than a Netflix subscription,” Deffenbaugh said.

The library also performs quality control to ensure the tools they loan to the public are safe.

“Before we lend anything out, we check to make sure everything is in good order and safe, safe for use, and when it’s returned to us, we do the same thing,” Sioux Falls Tool Library founder Jim Burzynski said.

It turns out, lawnmowers have been the most in-demand tool at the library.

“We’ve checked out the lawnmower that we’ve had at least three times already and we just opened this past weekend. So, our guess is, we’re probably going to have to have a few more lawnmowers, weed whackers,” Deffenbaugh said.

The library officially opened during this month’s Rock The Block Party, where volunteers took part in several building projects in the Whittier Neighborhood.

“We did 13 projects and we utilized a number of tools from this library to accomplish those projects,” Deffenbaugh said.

Organizers say maintaining a presence in the Whittier Neighborhood ensures the library will play a key role in revitalizing this underserved area of Sioux Falls.

“This is a community who, I think, has the most need for things like this. If they can’t afford a bunch of new tools to improve their house or their apartment, whatever it may be, this is where the need is,” Burzynski said.

A library like this means people don’t have to buy expensive tools for a one-and-done project and then have those tools collecting dust afterward.

“I still have tools from projects I’ve done one time and they’ve sat there forever. Now, that kind of thing isn’t necessary,” Burzynski said.

The library also keeps the borrower’s credit card on file, in case they’re late in returning the tool.

“We don’t have any fines, or late fees, or anything like that. But eventually, if you don’t bring it back, we’ll charge you for the cost of a replacement tool because once that tool is out of circulation, somebody else can’t use it. We need it back,” Burzynski said.

Organizers say the public has been so generous in donating items that they may eventually expand to a larger space. A library like this is the right tool for the community to do the right job.

The library is located in the back of 921 East 8th Street.