Sioux Falls School District attracts out-of-state teachers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s nearly October, but many school districts across KELOLAND are still looking to hire staff.

In a normal year, about 20-percent of new hires at the Sioux Falls School District come from out of state, but generally have family or other connections to town. But this year, more than one third of all new teachers in the district are not from South Dakota, whether they’re coming from Florida, California or New Jersey– many of them have no strong ties to Sioux Falls.

“This year was a little bit different, it almost felt like teachers were doing some research into what they were looking for now in a school district or what they were looking for in a state and then moving here,” Sioux Falls Public School HR Director Becky Dorman said.

“Just like in Orange County, for numbers wise, we were close to 3.2 million people just in the county, when you compare that to south Dakota of 800,000 obviously that is a huge difference,” Chris Hernandez, West Central teacher, said. “That’s one of the things we’ve noticed It’s been really great for me as a teacher because the thing I really enjoy is connecting with students, I feel like that’s my gift, I love connecting with students.”

Wednesday at 6 p.m., the Sioux Falls School District will share some of the motivation behind moving to South Dakota to teach.

Then, in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., a California couple shares what brought them to Sioux Falls to teach, and why they say they’re better off now, even though they took a 50-percent pay cut to move here.