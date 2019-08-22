Sioux Falls restaurant celebrates milestone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Bagel Boy is celebrating 25 years in Sioux Falls.

The business has become a community staple over that time.

We’re taking you behind the scenes to see how they make their New York-style bagels. We’ll also show you what makes Bagel Boy special.

“25 years ago when they started, it was kind of new in town here to have a bagel,” customer Larry Leitheiser said.

In Thursday night’s EYE on KELOLAND, meet the owners and longtime staff members who are a part of this bagel family.