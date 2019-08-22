Sioux Falls restaurant celebrates milestone

Eye on KELOLAND

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Bagel Boy is celebrating 25 years in Sioux Falls.

The business has become a community staple over that time.

We’re taking you behind the scenes to see how they make their New York-style bagels. We’ll also show you what makes Bagel Boy special.

“25 years ago when they started, it was kind of new in town here to have a bagel,” customer Larry Leitheiser said.

In Thursday night’s EYE on KELOLAND, meet the owners and longtime staff members who are a part of this bagel family.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss