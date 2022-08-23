SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the past year, the cost of just about everything has gone up, but one essential bill is rising faster than many people can handle.

In Sioux Falls, rent for a two bedroom apartment is up more than 27 percent in just one year, leaving many tenants searching to find a way to make it through the unexpectedly high increases.

“She’s my best friend so we’ve always lived together so well,” Sioux Falls renter Hannah Fiedler said.



For the past three years, Hannah Fielder has shared an apartment with friends to help ease the rent burden every month.



“We were splitting our three bed, two bath between four people,” Fiedler said. “We probably paid about 450 a person.”



Then two of her roommates ended up getting engaged or married, so she and one other friend went in search of a smaller place to share.



“It was a two bed, two bath townhome we each paid about $550 plus utilities our first year,” Fielder said.



But when it was time to renew their previously $1100 lease one year later, they were in for a major shock.



“If we renewed for one full year, it was going to go up to $1650,” Fiedler said.



It would have meant each roommate would have to come up with at least another $250 a month to continue living in their basic two bedroom townhome.



“It was extremely defeating just because everything in the market right now is just going up,” Fiedler said.

“That is the hardest thing right now is finding a place that is affordable, not only for them but anybody,” The Community Outreach Crisis Care Manager Melanie Boysen said.

The Community Outreach helps people during a financial crisis cover things like car repairs, utility bills or rent.



“A lot of times you would never guess someone is going through this financial hardship because most of the time they’ve had it together and one little thing trips them up,” Boysen said.



Right now rapidly rising rent is the main obstacle sending people into financial turmoil.



“They’ve always made their rent, never been late, never had any late fees. They’ve just increased $100 a month and we’re not prepared for that, we weren’t expecting that. Now they’re in that crisis mode: how am I going to have shelter? Especially if they have kids,” Boysen said.



In the past, the financial advisors at The Community Outreach would have said the best solution would be to move to an affordable apartment. But with vacancy rates still at less than four percent in the Sioux Falls area, it makes finding an available affordable apartment extremely difficult.



“People are not able to find something is the difficult thing. Or they find out that their rent really isn’t out of line when they try to find something similar,” Jill Madsen, the Chair of South Dakota Multi-housing Association said.



Madsen says high demand combined with a low supply of apartments had led to the 27 percent year over year increase in rental prices.



“I don’t remember ever seeing this large of an increase in one year,” Madsen said.



She says rent has historically seen a three to four percent increase each year, but over the pandemic rental rates stayed nearly stagnant for nearly three years and many landlords are now working to catch up with increasing costs.



“Rent is up 27 percent since last year but over the last four years we’ve only had 28 percent increase,” Madsen said. “And our operating costs have continued to rise just like everyone else’s.”



But as the cost of everything increases, the Community Outreach says rental increases are hitting the people they serve the hardest.



“I can handle those things like gas or food, but when rent goes up, that’s not something I can cut down on,” Boysen said.



For people on fixed income like the elderly…



“There are people that are going, ok ‘I’m not going to pay for my medication this month,” Boysen said.



….making rent may mean turning to help to cover other monthly expenses.



“We’re giving them a list of food pantries so their grocery bills are cut…or for hygiene stuff we’re sharing here are these give always in town you can go to,” Boysen said.



The higher rental rates are leading to a big increase in demand for all nonprofit services in Sioux Falls, including the Community Outreach’s rental assistance program that people can apply to use once a year.



“If people are looking for their first month’s rent and deposit we can assist with those. Then we also help with any kind of past due rent, as long as it’s within a month,” Boysen said.



The Community Outreach’s crisis care assistance is open to people of all incomes, but applicants must fill out a monthly budget that shows they make enough money to afford the rent at their current apartment.



“We want to make sure if we do assist you with this month you’re going to be fine. We don’t have to worry what’s going to happen next month,” Boysen said.

The Community Outreach also runs the Genesis Mentoring program that helps teach budgeting and encourages people to achieve their financial goals.



“If you want to stay in your higher-priced apartment, hey can you get more hours, can you get a pay increase, get another job so that it might be feasible for them,” Boysen said.



“I’m 24 and I work two jobs and I don’t know how I’m not going to stay just above the water,” Fiedler said. “It feels like I’m constantly throwing all of my money towards rent.”



But even people like Hannah who are earning a good living are finding it difficult to save for the future with rent climbing above $1600 dollars a month.



“I was talking to my parents and my families and that’s more than their mortgages of full houses,” Fiedler said.



It’s why Hannah and her roommate decided to turn to hunting for houses instead of a new apartment.



“It was so much smoother than we ever found trying to find places to rent, this was the easiest option by far,” Fiedler said.



They were able to buy a brand new home with a mortgage payment similar to what would have been the new rental rate at their old townhome. All with the added benefit of being able to make their space their own and know that this time next year, they won’t be facing another big surprise.



“That’s nice knowing next year when we’ve lived here a year it’s not changing and it won’t go up. It’s comforting to know that,” Fiedler said.



The Community Outreach is just one of many different programs that can help people who may be struggling to pay their rent right now.

If you are in the Sioux Falls area you can call 2-1-1 for more information about the programs available for housing assistance.