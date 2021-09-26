Sioux Falls preparing for 5th annual Women’s March

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just over two weeks, the fifth annual Women’s March will take place all across the country… Including here in Sioux Falls.

The topic this year is reproductive rights following the abortion decisions in Texas. In the past years, the marches were held in January, but this year it’s October 2nd.

“I want people to feel empowered to speak their truth. If they don’t feel represented, if they don’t feel that the things they are standing up for are being spoken about, it’s just a way for us as a community to come together and use our first amendment rights and say, let’s just talk about this stuff. Let’s get it out on the forefront and let’s try to move forward toward the next progressive thing that South Dakotans can work on and work on together,” Kristin Hayward, organizer for the 2021 Sioux Falls Women’s March said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek will look back at the last four Women’s Marches while looking ahead to the upcoming one.