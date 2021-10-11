Sioux Falls man shares passion for drumming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is gaining a reputation as a place that produces talented drummers.

A good portion of that credit may lie directly on the shoulders of a Sioux Falls man with a passion for teaching. Pete Hanson started Groove Inc., a percussion academy that has grown to be the largest youth drumming organization in the Midwest.

“If there is someone you know who is a drummer, come check us out see what you think. Know that it is a great environment full of really awesome kids, really awesome parents really awesome staff. Groove is here to make your kids awesome,” Hansen said.

In Monday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll talk with one of the youngest drummers in the group and find out how Groove plans to grow next year.

