SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Buying your first home can be a long and difficult process. For some, Habitat for Humanity offers a bit of relief.

There are ten houses currently under construction with Habitat For Humanity.

“We build homes for families that are just right below that threshold of being able to qualify for a traditional mortgage, and we’re not just giving away the homes. Every family that goes into a Habitat home is paying a mortgage payment on a 30-year mortgage just like anybody else will,” Rocky Welker, executive director of Habitat For Humanity said.

Welker says many of the homes are built in their warehouse and then loaded onto a truck and then dropped on site.

“We spent the previous several weeks getting the foundations ready. So the homes are backed up, dropped down where there’ll be finished by local volunteers,” said Welker.

Partner Families spend about 12 to 18 months in financial education courses to set them up for success with their first time in homeownership. Sherif Yussuf is just one of the families lined up to receive their first home.

“I’m so excited, fantastic you know I love it and I’m so happy to get the new house and me and my family are so excited,” said Yussuf.

This is his first time ever building a home.

“If you learn it’s easy but the first time it was very difficult, it was not easy the first time, but now it is very easy for me,” said Yussuf.

But with a project this big, it couldn’t be done without the help of volunteers.

“It’s community, and it’s all of us coming together, getting to know each other and working alongside one another, to help out. That’s why Sioux Falls is one of the greatest places to live because of that Midwestern mentality of just assisting each other,” Steve Williams, a volunteer with Citi Bank said.

For many volunteers like Allene Shapiro, this is their first time building a house.

“You want to be exact and make sure that these houses are structurally sound and that they look good. So learning those exact things has been a bit of a learning curve. Once I got it down, I felt very confident and very proud,” said Allene Shapiro, AmeriCorps volunteer.

Working with the homeowners has been one of her favorite parts.

“This is a two-month project. It’s pretty typical of most of the projects in our program. We’ve been building houses anywhere from foundations to finishing touches and just learning along the way alongside the partner families who are earning equity, which means they’re building their houses and other people’s houses, and we’re working with them as well,” said Shapiro.

Shapiro says she’s had the pleasure of bonding with the homeowner, making this project even more meaningful.

“Usually he’ll bring samosas. And forgive me for not knowing the name, but this was like fried bread and it was delicious. You can tell that him and his wife just literally pour their hearts into the food,” said Shapiro.

For their last day working together Yussuf’s wife prepared chicken and rice for the volunteers for one last meal.

“Hearing about his wife and his kids and seeing how he shows up and you know, is making a future for them through this house has been awesome,” said Shapiro.

Yussuf says he is grateful for everyone who has contributed to making his dream come true.

“Those people are very nice, especially the students. Today is their last day and I’ll really miss them from my heart. I appreciate them for helping me,” Yussuf said.

The build is expected to be done by the end of summer. Click here to see the volunteer opportunities with Habitat For Humanity Greater Sioux Falls.