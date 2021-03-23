Sioux Falls man competes in Iditarod Invitational 2021

A Sioux Falls man recently returned home from one of the most grueling races in the world, the Iditarod Invitational.



Unlike the popular sled dog race, this man competed on foot.

“These are just amazing,”

This is what Ryan Wanless saw…

“Yeah, this a lot of my day, for the most part every day,”

Wanless was one of 52 people who entered the Iditarod Invitational; a race 350 miles long through some of the most rugged areas of the Alaskan wilderness.

Wanless, who has run numerous marathons, competed in this same race last year, so he knew what he was up against and the elements he might face.

But it’s the kind of challenge he’s always wanted ever since he was a kid, because he says a race of this type, is way more complicated.

“The planning and the research, the thought of weight vs calories and the food, it was kind of a self supported journey even though there’s little areas along the way where you can get some food and some aid at, but I just remember reading these books as a kid of these wild adventures you could get yourself into,” Wanless said.

Wanless says he packed only three shirts and wore regular tennis shoes, because anything heavier would make his feet sweat. That’s why he packed several pairs of socks to make sure his feet stayed dry.

He kept his supplies and a few other essentials in his sled.

“Most of my day is spent just hearing that thing drag,” Wanless said.

He says staying dry is the important part.

“You’re constantly measuring your body temperature, if you push too hard you’ll sweat too much and your clothes will eventually fill full of sweat and you know it’s game over then,” Wanless said.

Most of the time he’d be alone in the wilderness, even at night, but he says that’s not a bad thing.

“I just found as long as I took it easy and kept going one step in front of the other I could just keeping pushing myself,” Wanless said. “One of the advantages of traveling at night is it’s usually the coldest part of the day, so you’re not trying to rest when it’s really cold and second the trail really firms up and gets a lot faster than during the day.”

Plus, as beautiful as Alaska is, he says the nighttime was spectacular.

“One night the northern lights came out and it wasn’t just a lot of times you’ll get the greens and the blues on the horizon and it’ll just be like this sunset looking thing, but this time they came out in pillars they shot up in the air and the whole sky would turn blue and green and a little bit of reds,” Wanless said.

But it wasn’t all sight seeing.

At times the winds were harsh, blowing snow over the trail and burying it making it hard to see.

Despite all those obstacles; the cold, the wind, the snow and steep terrain, Wanless finished the 350-mile trek in less than nine days an accomplishment he doesn’t regret.

“It’s a huge commitment for my family, a huge commitment financially and it’s a huge commitment with one’s time but in the back of my head, yeah I’m already getting ready to go back there.”

Of the 52 competitors, Wanless says he finished somewhere in the middle of the pack.