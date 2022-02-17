SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When you meet Paul Dysart you understand pretty quickly that he has experienced a lot in his 8 decades on earth. But even through oppression, incarceration and heartache, he maintains a sense of humor.

“My children were going to have my 80th birthday in 2020 but COVID came along and so I’m still 79 and until I can have my party, I’m 79,” said Dysart.

Paul is a man of many firsts. He’s part of the first Black family to attend Catholic church in Sioux Falls in 1946, the first Black man to be hired at John Morrell in 1964 and the first licensed Black Realtor in South Dakota in 1978.

“I love Sioux Falls I love this community I love this state I mean I love it better than it’s loved me,” said Dysart.

In his book, Paul opens up and tries to give you a glimpse of what it was like to be in his shoes.

From serving in the military to owning his own business, Paul faced challenges most of us can’t imagine.

“John Morell didn’t hire Black people, so I bugged them for a year and a half, finally Francis Mcdonald, Frank Miller, and Francis Demar and I went to the office and they finally hired me,” said Dysart.

His job at Morrell would not last long, the very next day the U.S. Postal Service called with a better offer.

After the post office, he worked as a technician at IBM. At every turn, it seemed he was always being told he couldn’t do something because of the color of his skin.

“I have this South Dakota accent inside this Black body. A story about working at IBM, I wanted to go into sales, why I left IBM, I wanted to go into sales and the manager said Paul a Black man can’t sell in this part of the country, being raised here I said I know, you get a briefcase I get a briefcase and we’ll go confront a customer and once we get to a customer I got his attention all I got to do is be able to talk, what you talking about, come on,” said Paul.

IBM had other plans for him, so he moved on. The book doesn’t sugar coat Paul’s life, he admits he made mistakes, that led to hard times. Convicted of drug charges in the 80’s Paul was later pardoned by Governor Bill Janklow.

Family and faith are his priorities now. Paul says Sioux Falls is reluctantly accepting diversity, but he believes things will get better. He points to his son Tamien and partner Vaney Hariri and their Leaders of Tomorrow program.

“And they’ve already got 200 graduates out there, and in a few years they think they will have 500 and those are young people and young people aren’t as reluctant, so I see a real bright future,” said Paul.

A future that still needs the next generation of leaders to make it happen. His book is available on Amazon.com or people can email their order or request an author appearance by emailing Paul at dysart7@gmail.com.