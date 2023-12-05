SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 54-year-old Isaac Boneshirt stays at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in central Sioux Falls with his kids Isaac Jr. and Susan Teresa.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Too late in my years to be taking care of kids by myself,” Boneshirt said with a laugh. “But I’m doing it.”

Dan Santella: “Yeah, is it tough?”

“Oh, it’s been tough all the time,” Boneshirt said. “Being a single dad ain’t easy.”

He and the kids stay in a family room: shelter for which he is grateful.

“They help me out,” Boneshirt said. “‘Cause otherwise, I’d be in the streets with my kids.”

Down the street and up a hill in Sioux Falls, just about a mile to the west is the Cathedral of Saint Joseph which serves as the annual home of the Christmas at the Cathedral concert. This South Dakota Christmas tradition isn’t just a chance for people to enjoy music inside a local landmark; it’s also a fundraiser for a local homeless shelter that can mean everything for the people who otherwise might be out in the frigid conditions.

“We consider the beneficiaries of Christmas at the Cathedral to be two beacons of hope in our community,” said Mark Conzemius, president of the Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota. “One is the cathedral. It’s a civic landmark; you just look up in the hill, and it’s a beacon of hope. But also the Bishop Dudley House is a beacon of hope, especially for the most vulnerable in our community.”

In his words, Conzemius “brings the people together” who perform the concert. It’s a concert which means shelter.

“The proceeds from the concert, thanks to our really generous sponsors every year, all of the money from the ticket sales goes to endowments for the ongoing care and maintenance of these two beacons of hope,” Conzemius said.

It’s a concert about shelter, too.

“I think of Jesus being born into a homeless situation,” Conzemius said. “They had no place to stay and ended up in a cave with animals.”

The first public performance of Christmas at the Cathedral this year is on Thursday, December 14. Christmas time and the songs that celebrate it are often joyful, upbeat and hopeful. A visitor might find similar themes at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

“It’s a shelter and they’re homeless, but they are not joyless,” executive director Madeline Shields said. “There is a lot of joy here.”

Shields says around 200 people stay here every night.

“It’s very busy, and we have lots of wear and tear on our building,” Shields said. “We have lots of repairs that need to be done, we need lots of supplies, and so this is a wonderful event that benefits the upkeep of this building.”

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House is set to open up a new facility for families next year.

“In the new facility, we’re going to have two and three room units,” Shields said. “There’s a very large cafeteria, there’ll be a homework room, there is a meditation room, there is family gathering space, there’s a playroom and there’s a playground.”

The family facility will be located just a short distance west from the Cathedral of Saint Joseph.

“We are not long-term housing, and even when we move our families to the new Center for Families, it will not be long-term housing,” Shields said. “Our goal is to get people in. They’re in a crisis. They might be sleeping in a van, sleeping at a place that’s not safe for them.”

It’s a stark contrast with what guests can find at the shelter.

“They work with our case managers, our community health workers and our family coordinators,” Shields said. “We can get them in, get them the resources that they need to get back on their feet, and that is getting the IDs that they need, getting a job if they don’t already have one.”

People might experience the season at a cathedral concert or with lights shining on a Christmas tree. The joy is also in what life might bring this time of year.

“I’m going to a job interview right now,” Boneshirt said.