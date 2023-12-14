MARION, S.D. (KELO) — From stockings on the fireplace to stars on top of trees, there are some classic decorations everyone associates with Christmas. For some families, holiday decorating also includes a train around the tree. In one South Dakota town, one man’s love of trains and Christmas have combined for a very special display.

It’s the hottest holiday attraction in town now. But for the past nearly 15 years, this labor of love has gone under the radar along this quiet country road in rural Marion.

“Most of the grandkids live out of town,” Steve Borns said. “We like Christmas so we do it mostly for ourselves; we enjoy watching this stuff.”

Steve Borns says he’s always loved trains and decided to start setting one up for Christmas back in 2009.

“When we first started out, we had just one table. As the years went on, we added more. It grew big to where we couldn’t have it in the living room anymore to where we put it out here in the garage,” Borns said.

Now he has a full city…

“We have gone to Silver Dollar City a lot in Branson; this beats that almost. We don’t even have to walk around; we can just see it all.”

Complete with some local Sioux Falls favorites

“We got the old museum clock tower right here,” Borns said.

Borns says his collection started with a few houses from family members, but he added most of his city and characters from hardware stores and local shops.

“Yesterday in Freeman, we happened to be looking and saw a whole bunch of model cars. We were able to pick up a couple fire trucks. We want to add a hospital… Of course, we need a bigger bus,” Borns said.

It’s a beloved collection he loves building and figuring out how to put together every Christmas.

“Some of it I’ve got on cords. I’ve got it going in between the tables and they go underneath, and I’ve got it all hooked up underneath,” Borns said.

And while it may be complex, Borns says the work is always worth the payoff during the holiday season.

“I enjoy it, I mean it can be at times painstaking, but I just enjoy it. I just love watching trains,” Borns said.

But he’s found an even greater joy in inviting his neighbors and congregation to come and enjoy his hidden creation this holiday season.

“He just announced that he had this thing in his garage and we thought, ‘Ok, we’ll come and look.” This blows me away; this is just unbelievable,” Marjorie Tieszen of Marion said.

From the post office where he worked for decades before retiring to his favorite rides at the fair, His model city is a piece of his own story he’s now using to share joy with his community this Christmas.

Borns is a member of the Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society that has a permanent train display at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.