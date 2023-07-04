DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — A Dell Rapids woman was able to put the man who sexually abused her behind bars for 50 years. But it took a lot of determination and the support of her husband, kids, and friends.

Taylor Mommer was a young girl when her father, Craig Worm, began sexually abusing her. At the time, Taylor was led to believe that all dads touched their daughters. But as the years went on, she knew something wasn’t right. When she questioned her dad, he would convince her that the abuse was her fault.

“Anytime I started to show any type of emotion towards it he would guilt me into making me think that I was the bad one and consoling him,” Taylor said.

When Taylor became an adult she worked up the courage to report the abuse.

“My biggest fear in my life was losing my family, you know, I didn’t want everyone to be torn apart, but I knew that everyone loved him, and in the end, most likely, he would be the one that they would want,” Taylor said.

Taylor said her dad is a predator and is very good at grooming his victims.

She knows of at least four victims and believes there could be more.

“He’s very manipulative. He’s very good at lying to people and hiding who he truly is,” Taylorsaid. “And that’s scary. You can’t have someone like that out there. You just never know. He convinced an entire group of people, myself, my family, anyone who I knew he had talked to or confided in over the years, everyone thought he was a different person.”

After talking with Taylor, the Minnehaha County States Attorney brought charges against Worm. However, a plea deal with prosecutors would have meant a prison term as short as six years.

Taylor asked to speak directly to the judge. In the courtroom, she recounted the abuse and cruelty she had suffered at the hands of Worm. The judge threw out the plea deal and sentenced Worm to 50 years.

“Just knowing that there was no one else he could ever get to, that was amazing,” Taylor said.

Looking at pictures, you might think Taylor had a normal childhood, but she says behind the smile was a lot of pain. Her teenage years included a lot of drinking, self-harm, and even a few suicide attempts.

“I was convinced in my mind after a while that I was a bad person. I was angry at what happened, but I was also guilty at the same time. I felt guilty all the time,” Taylor said. “So it was always a very conflicting childhood or teen years, and to be honest with you, if I didn’t get pregnant with my oldest at 17, I don’t know if I would be sitting here having this conversation. She changed me.”

With the help of her family and friends, Taylor is healing and finding joy in life. She says being a mother gave her the strength and determination to fight for a life free of her dad and his abuse.

And Taylor’s kids, they are proud of their mom.

“That fact that she is speaking out for so many more people than just her is really nice,” said Savanna.

Tom: Do you think she is a strong person?

“Yeah,” said 8-year-old Blake.

Tom: Tell me about that.

Blake: “Cuz she fought through it, and she didn’t give up.”

Taylor and her husband Justin started a Facebook page to help others. Its called B-strong.

“Throughout this whole entire journey, I have not had any family stand behind me except for some distant family so my support and our courage to move forward through this obviously came from my husband and my kiddos but also through friends and I’ve built a while different form of family through these people who have essentially carried me the very beginning throughout our sentencing and I could never in my life thank all of those people enough,” Taylor said.

As for Worm, Taylor says she has already put the past behind her.

“I don’t have any feelings towards him anymore. I don’t even think I love him because he’s not the person he tried to portray. I watch my husband with our kids, and that’s a dad. What I had wasn’t a dad. It was someone who tormented me my entire life,” Taylor said. “My thoughts towards him is you taught me how to put you away, and now hopefully, I can take that and help someone else.”