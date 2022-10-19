SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the cold weather rolls in, it’s a reminder that cold and flu season is also upon us.



While illnesses are a reality for everyone, it creates some major challenges for school districts already pressed for teachers.

the important role substitute teachers play in making sure there are no gaps in our kids' education.



“He’s got some googly eyes doesn’t he,” Sioux Falls substitute teacher Tami Grosvenor said to a student in her classroom.



For the past four weeks, Tami Grosvenor has been getting to know the kids in her classroom, but in two and a half weeks she’ll move onto another assignment.



“I found that I really, really love substituting, it’s a weird fun challenge,” Grosvenor said.



She has a teaching degree, but spent most of the past 15 years teaching her own kids.



“I home-schooled my kids from kindergarten two 12th grade and they’re both grown and out of the house now, so this is a great job for someone who doesn’t want a full-time job,” Grosvenor said.



“I love it, I wish I could work every day,” Harrisburg substitute teacher Deb Weber said.

Deb Weber has been a substitute teacher in Harrisburg for six years now, a passion she picked back up after a brief retirement from her career as a band teacher.



“I had the cleanest drawers and closets in the county. I got bored and I thought maybe I’ll look into substitute teaching because I really did miss working with kids,” Weber said.



“I did not have any experience in the classroom, I went to school, but I never had done this before and thought this would be interesting,” Sioux Falls substitute teacher Jay Huizenga said.

Jay Huizenga is proof you don’t have to be a teacher to serve as a substitute.



“If you want to be around kids who really want to learn, get in the grade schools and middle schools it’s a lot of fun,” Huizenga said.



Huizenga worked at KELOLAND News for more than 40 years, including more than a decade as this station’s general manager.



“I was watching a story on KELO and they were saying they need substitutes,” Huizenga said.



But just a year into his retirement from running a TV station, he decided to turn to managing a classroom.



“What I really saw was the need that the district had, and it’s really all across the state. They really need this help. If we’re not here, substitute teachers don’t do this, then the teachers that are at school have to fill in for those that are gone,” Huizenga said.

It’s a complicated puzzle schools all over the state work to solve every morning.

“We have 100 staff members here, if just 10 percent are gone, we need 10 people in the building that day,” Harrisburg High School principal Ryan Rollinger said.



But there are many days when the call for a substitute goes unanswered.



“I’ve found that it’s really important when I come to a school and there’s a classroom next door and they don’t have a sub, nobody picked up the job, nobody signed up for it. It’s really difficult for the class, they can’t follow their routine,” Grosvenor said.



It also means extra stress for other teachers in the building who are pulled from their routines.



“That’s taxing on the staff. When staff have their planning period or prep period, have to pull subs in from other areas,” Weber said.



It’s why more people are needed to answer the call for help in the classroom.



“I think teachers are the lifeblood of making sure our students and children are taken care of. So I wanted to help out where I could, so it’s a community service for me,” Huizenga said.



Something just about anyone in the community can do.



“Former teachers, retired people, we’ve had some really good situations of community people coming in that maybe work four days a week or something like that,” Rollinger said.

That flexibility is a big draw for those subbing as a community service or a part time job.



“I can work when I want to work. And if I’m busy doing other things, I don’t need to take jobs. There’s always jobs available,” Grosvenor said.



“I’m sure you could help out every day if you wanted to because there’s that kind of need. For me it’s when it’s convenient for me and when I’m in town,” Huizenga said.



And the school districts and teachers do everything they can to make your job as a sub as easy as it can be.



“The front office staff is so welcoming and so kind and showing you where to go and giving you what you’re supposed to do,” Weber said.



“We’ll take anyone who wants to come try it, we try to support you the best we can,” Rollinger said. “With today’s technology, a lot of the curriculum and what you’ll be doing is on the kids device… so a lot of times is just monitoring and helping us with attendance, just making sure that the students are engaged.”



All it takes is a knack for keeping an eye on kids.

“It’s a lot of common sense, if someone is not acting properly, you have to tell them to act properly, that comes with being a mom as well,” Weber said.

Along with enjoying kids, substitute teaching can also help you share your passion with the next generation.

“I got to teach journalism one day, so that was fun,” Huizenga said.

“There are so many jobs available, if you want to do PE if you’re a sports person,” Grosvenor said. “You just find your niche and then you find those jobs and continue to work those jobs.”



Both Harrisburg and the Sioux Falls School District have increased pay for substitute teachers this year and there’s no degree required to help.