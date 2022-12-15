SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Having something to eat for lunch each day is something you may not think twice about, but for some people, it’s a meal they often go without. One Sioux Falls organization has made it a mission to make sure those putting in a full day of work have food over the lunch hour.

In about an hour’s time, this group of volunteers will pack hundreds of sack lunches to benefit those in need in the community.

It’s something this group with Hope Lutheran Church has been doing for many years.

“Going on 13 years later, we’ve managed to get 12-15 people come on the 5th Wednesday of the month and actually it got to the point where I don’t really have to call anybody, they have it on their calendar,” volunteer, Hope Lutheran Church, Lora DeWald said.

It’s work that benefits the Lunch is Served mission.

“The mission is very simple, we provide a lunch for the midday meal to the working poor of Sioux Falls,” executive director, Lunch is Served, Kathy Junker said. “Lunch is Served is for working adults so 18 and older and you show you have a job for the day and you receive a free lunch.”

“I think it’s a wonderful mission because it’s something that helps somebody at one point in time,” DeWald said.

Volunteers come twice a week to pack the lunches, each week they pack anywhere from 500-700 meals.

“As soon as lunches are packed they are delivered to dispersement centers, which is The Banquet, St. Francis House, People Ready, Volunteers of America, 180 Access Program, Short Staffed, and then a couple smaller agencies,” Junker said. “Recipients receive a lunch everyday, we just pack on Mondays and Wednesdays.”

Each sack lunch includes a meat and cheese sandwich, granola bar, chips, a fruit cup, and a note with words of encouragement.

“People say their favorite part is the inspirational note, a lot of them carry that with them, it means a lot, but who wouldn’t love an inspirational note in their lunch everyday, a way to keep you going,” Junker said.

Junker says having a nutritious meal over lunch is beneficial to workers.

“Studies have shown that a lunch keeps you focused and energized, but it also keeps you at work,” Junker said.

And she says the need in the community is increasing as the population of Sioux Falls continues to grow.

“Our average is about 20,000 lunches a year, we even packed through the pandemic, that year we did 16,000,” Junker said. “People are working, and a lot of temporary jobs, a lot of construction, things like that, our numbers are going up, we expect to pack 22,000 lunches this year.”

The organization is supported with donations for food and supplies, and also uses a space at Emmanuel Baptist Church to pack the lunches.

“I also have a storage room with two freezers that Midco donated, all the meat is donated from Smithfield, the bread is donated from HyVee on East 10th Street, even Berry Plastics the bags we put the sandwiches in, North Central Supply donates the tape that we tape the sandwich bags with, and last year Sanford donated 102,000 lunch bags,” Junker said.

And of course, the volunteers who dedicate time every week to make sure people don’t go without.

“It’s a meal for somebody who probably wouldn’t have one otherwise, so I think we are,” DeWald said.

If you’d like to volunteer with Lunch is Served, we’ve provide a link here.