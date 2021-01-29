Service times three: One Sioux Falls man’s mission to give back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Less than half of Americans are satisfied with their jobs according to a 2019 gallop survey. In that same year, a Sioux Falls man added his third job title, and finds extreme satisfaction in all three of his roles.

There are 168 hours in a week. Mike Murphy has dedicated most of those hours to serving the community he loves.

“I was born and raised in Sioux Falls and to be able to serve Sioux falls in a couple different capacities is an amazing experience,” Murphy said.

His work life began at Camp Leif Ericson.

“This was my first summer job when I turned 14,” Murphy said.

Now, 25 years later, camp is a full time job.

“As camp director, every day is a little bit different. Some days I’m helping kids go fishing, some days I’m working with parents, helping them. Really kind of whatever the day brings is where I get to jump in and help,” Murphy said.

Making things run smoothly in the summer requires his time and attention all year long.

“Essentially as soon as camp is over we start planning for the next summer,” Murphy said.

He says it’s well worth the time to help carry on the magic he experienced as a kid at summer camp.

“Camp will always have a special place in my heart,” Murphy said.

“Growing up as a child there was a fire station right down the street from my house,” Murphy said.

Another part of his childhood also inspired his second full time career.

“Thankfully I was able to get through the selection process and earn a spot with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue,” Murphy said.

Murphy has been a Sioux Falls firefighter for 15 years.

“You never quite know what’s going to happen when you get to work and how the day is going to end,” he said.

He’s now a captain at Fire Station 5.

“It’s really a family here, we spend a third of our life with our crews at the fire station when we’re on duty,” Murphy said.

He works three 24 hour shifts every nine days at the fire station.

“Which averages out to about a 56 hour work week if you were to compare it to a traditional 40 hour week,” Murphy said.

That, combined with his hours at camp, means murphy spends more than half of his 168 hours a week, at work.

But it still wasn’t too much for him to say yes to the next job title that came his way.

“He’s the executive director of the whole Y, he stepped into that role a couple years ago when we had a change in leadership and he’s done a remarkable job in juggling all of the things that go along with that,” Sioux Falls YMCA Board President Chuck Nelson said.

As the executive director of the Sioux Falls YMCA, Murphy has helped build a partnership with the boys and girls club and great life, expanding services at the downtown Y he grew up in.

“I spent a lot of nights up here in the gym playing basketball,” Murphy said.

Now he gets to continue sharing yet another of his passions with more of the Sioux Falls community.

“That’s one of the funniest aspects being involved in the program for so long, seeing those kids start at an early age and watch them grow,” Murphy said.

“I just have one question, what do you eat for dinner? You have so much energy, how do you do it?” Nelson said.

While his three jobs may leave you wondering just how many hours he has left in a week for sleep, Murphy says he’s grateful for so many opportunities to spend his time giving back.

“It’s really hard for me to imagine doing anything else than what I’m doing right now,” Murphy said. “If you enjoy what you’re doing its not really work, that’s really the case for me, I enjoy going to the Y every day, I enjoy going to camp, I enjoy showing up at the fire station for my shifts, and that really changes your perspective when you get a chance to give back to the community.”

On top of his three jobs, Murphy also has three young kids and says he couldn’t make it all work without his incredibly supportive wife. He also credits all of his supportive supervisors who allow him to put out all of the fires that pop up in all three of his jobs.