BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A long-time South Dakota State University department head is retiring after 44 years on the Brookings campus

In that time his impact has gone far beyond the campus.

Approaching the end of this semester is bittersweet in SDSU’s Agriculture and Biosystems Engineering department.

Many students are preparing to say goodbye to their mentor and department head Van Kelley.

“There’s definitely a sense of sadness going through the building because it’s always been Van in the Ag Engineering department so it’s going to be a different change going through the years but we really appreciate all the work that Van has put into the department and time spent with the students,” Luke Schemm, SDSU student said.

Kelley began working at SDSU in 1978, teaching a variety of ag mechanics, electricity and engineering classes. He has served as department head for the past 22 years.

“I’ve just really enjoyed the interaction with the students. Getting to interact with 18 to 22-year-old students has just really been fun every day and I just really think I have the best job in the world,” Kelley said.

“I feel like I can go to Van with like any questions that I have and like I’m not going to feel stupid about it,” Anna Karels, SDSU student said.

“His knowledge in electricity and life, in general, is very inspiring to I know both of us as well as all of our classmates as well,” Joella Chamberlain, SDSU student said.

Using his over 40 years of experience to help students prepare for life outside of the classroom.

“Everybody has that one professor that you remember the rest of your life, Van was that professor. He was very great at giving you hands-on experiences, making sure students were getting real-world experience in his classroom,” Nic Uilk, Precision Ag professor and past student of Kelley’s said.

“That personal one-on-one connection, you really get to have that experience with Van and all his years of experience,” Schemm said.

Through his role at SDSU, Kelley has helped many generations of students build strong foundations in the agricultural industry.

“I’ve had probably close to three dozen students in class where I also had their parents as students so that’s really been enjoyable,” Kelley said.

“My dad also went to SDSU and had Van as an advisor as well, so seeing him throughout the years and hearing about him from my dad first when I toured SDSU has been a cool experience kind of getting to know him personally too,” Schemm said.

From helping to create the nation’s first precision agriculture program to building close connections with his students, Kelley’s impact will be felt in the halls of the Raven Precision Agriculture Center for generations to come.

After retirement, Kelley plans to spend a lot of time visiting his 14 grandchildren and finding time to work on some home renovation projects.