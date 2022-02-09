SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped people from pursuing a career in emergency medicine.

In fact, the School of EMS in Sioux Falls says it’s seen an increase in students over the past few years. 27 EMT’s are currently working to become paramedics as part of the school’s 44-week program. A majority of the course is taught online, but the students gather in Sioux Falls for three individual weeks of hands-of training.

“Coming here, all my classmates are essentially from all across the country. I really get a lot of insight from them and also the staff, the teachers here, and I get to see how EMS operates in other parts of the region so it’s a lot to learn for sure,” paramedic student from Nebraska, Adam Svejda said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., discover what the School of EMS has to offer and why these students chose a career in emergency medicine.