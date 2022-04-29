SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A piece of Sioux Falls history is being renovated and preserved.

The Tuthill Park farmhouse was set to be demolished, but now it looks like it will be around for another 140 years

In the 1950s the Tuthill family donated 40 acres of their farm to the city of Sioux Falls for a park.

Along with the land came the family farmhouse built in the late 1880s.

Two years ago the house was showing its age and the city had plans to tear it down.

That’s when two neighbors who live a stone’s throw away got involved.

“You know this a signature piece for this park just like the bandshell is for McKennan and or the gardens are the signature piece for Terrace Park it would have been a shame to remove that plus its history once it’s bulldozed down it’s gone,” said Kathy English.

Kathy English and Margaret Blomberg have been friends and neighbors for 30 years.

Both our families have enjoyed the park Blomberg is over here 3 times a day I’ve had so many gatherings here myself growing up my children thought this was our house I think.

They formed a nonprofit and recruited friends and experts to save the house.

“We are a good team I think we complement each other’s skills pretty well she is a lot better computer skills,” said Blomberg.

“And she does the Facebook pieces and we have a wonderful team,” said English

The goal has always been to keep as much of the old house as possible.

“The original millwork,” said Blomberg.

Tom Hanson: “Oh yeah and look at this old rope in here.”

“Yes and those had all been cut in all the other windows,” said Blomberg.

Over the years the house and the surrounding gardens have become a popular venue for weddings.

As they came up with plans on how to restore the historic house they kept that in mind.

“We know it’s going to get used it got used before but I think this is really going to be a better experience for brides and grooms,” said Blomberg.

The upstairs had been closed off since the mid-’90s, it’s being redone so brides and grooms have their own space before the vows.

They found a contractor with experience in restoring older homes and are trying to strike a balance, preserving the history of the farmhouse, which will eventually be painted white, while making it user-friendly for modern-day events.

“And this room we know it was a porch at some time,” said Blomberg.

As you can imagine making sure a house built in the 1880s is up to code while you are renovating it comes with some challenges.

“This is where we had a lot of help. People that designed this and then worked with the city with the code people and there were lots of codes to be met doing this,” said Blomberg.

A number of businesses in Sioux Falls are donating items to the house from the windows to the countertops to the appliances.

The fundraising is all private donors, no city money is involved.

For these two friends, this has been a learning experience.

“I’d like people to know that the house is here for everybody, the park is a city park, it’s not a neighborhood park and the house is here for everybody to enjoy. Families can have their family reunions here, grandpa’s 80th birthday a baptism party and graduation party and it is an affordable venue anybody in the city can contact the parks department and reserve the house and the gardens and have a lovely event,” said English.

The original plan to save the farmhouse turned into a 350 thousand dollar project and they are now 20-thousand dollars away from completing the project.

“I just have faith that we are going to make it to the endpoint,” said English.

To help raise the final 20-thousand dollars, the group is asking brides and grooms who got married at the Tuthill farmhouse to post pictures to a special Facebook page and share their memories.

They can win a romantic getaway in downtown Sioux Falls.

Donations can be made through the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation