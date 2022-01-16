Rookie robo-cop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new member of the Sioux Falls bomb squad offers the ultimate in social distancing during the pandemic.

This state-of-the-art robot, named “Agent 605,” is programmed to neutralize any suspicious package from a distance of up to a half-mile away from people. He’s equipped with five cameras and is operated remotely by his fellow officers.

“Like any other mechanical device, when you’re a human being trying to run that, sometimes you get frustrated, but for the most part, it’s a great tool that we have here for our community,” Sgt. Rob Forster with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Even though Agent 605 has been with the bomb squad for just over two years, he has yet to be dispatched to an emergency call. Find out how he still pulls his weight within the police department despite his lack of experience, later on tonight in our Eye on KELOLAND.