Rolling in the right direction

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – A new KELOLAND business is ready to roll after opening just months ago. ‘The Lanes’ is Brookings newest bowling alley.

Step inside ‘The Lanes’ and you’ll see nothing was ‘spared’ when it comes to entertainment.

The facility opened up in December. It’s in the same location as the city’s old bowling alley which closed in May of 2020, but the similarities end there.

“Bowling alley was bought by MG Oil in May of 2020, then they decided to remodel, so they basically tore the building down to the concrete, there was nothing left here that you see here now,” general manager, Tony Brallier said.

Having been open for only a couple months, general manager Tony Brallier says the community has responded well.

“We are a big family oriented town and there really isn’t much indoors, we have the Children’s Museum, a few other things, but aside from that, this is one of the few places in town where people can enjoy some time together,” Brallier said.

“I’ve heard a lot of good feedback, everybody enjoys the food, they enjoy the staff,” assistant manager, Greg Witte said.

There are 26 bowling lanes: 16 of them are used for regular bowling while the other ten are used for Spark bowling which is something that is unique to the area.

“The last ten lanes are called Brunswick Spark, augmented bowling reality, we are one of ten in the nation that have that system, it’s actually video on the floor, it’s an interactive bowling experience that no one else has,” Brallier said.

Since the business opened during the pandemic, they’ve also implemented ways to help protect against COVID-19.

“We have bins with masks if people want to wear them, as you can imagine it can be tough to keep things clean sometimes, once customers are done bowling, team members come and wipe off all the balls, put the shoes away, put disinfectant in the shoes and wipe things down, all the tables, seems to be going well,” Brallier said.

They hope to bring in people who may never have had the chance to go bowling before.

“We’ve been really good for the first three months that we’ve been open, slow time with the summer is coming up but hopefully we can keep bringing the kids in and bringing families in,” Witte said.

Leaving this business rolling in the right direction.

“Little by little we are going, college seems to be picking up as well, a lot of college students who may have never bowled, try to give people a really good experience,” Brallier said.