SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Things are looking better than last year for many farmers and ranchers in Central South Dakota. For producers like Todd Yackley in Onida, he has decent rainfall, at least double the amount of moisture he saw at this time last year.

“So far this year we’ve had I think we figured up at our main shop place, 11.3 inches of precip since April 1st. So we’ve done ok, a lot better than last year. June was a pretty good month and so far July has been a pretty good month,” said Yackley. “It’s good wheat harvest weather, but corn’s growing good, sunflower’s growing good.”

Yackley says he didn’t see severe drought conditions carry over and affect many of the crops this year.

“Really not seeing the effects in the row crops. I think we saw a little bit of dryness carry over into the wheat crop, didn’t quite have the subsoil moisture,” said Yackley. “Going into planting corn, conditions were about perfect, probably the best we’ve ever had and planting sunflowers was extremely good also.”

Conditions haven’t been this good on the Yackley Ranch in several years.

“Oh it’s probably been six, seven years ago, I can’t remember the years for sure, but it’s, we’re setting up pretty good for a good year if we can just keep things going,” said Yackley.

But, he would like to see some more rain.

“I would like to see a rain every Friday, but yeah just moderate temperatures and some consistent moisture is what we need and probably that’s what we need all the time,” said Yackley.

Things started off a little dry at Prairie Paradise Farms near Hayes, but in the past couple months, conditions have improved.

“Since May 31st, we’ve had 9 inches of rain, and it’s been very welcoming and we’re going to have some crops to harvest and there’s going to be grass for the cows to graze this year, it’s going to be, hopefully, we can have the cows here as long as we want to have them this year,” said Levi Neuharth.

Last year, the cattle were only able to graze the pastures for three months instead of the typical five to six months.

“They left in early September last year and hopefully this year we will be able to make it into October and get the full five months of grazing,” said Neuharth.

Crop conditions are also improving on the farm.

“For the most part, everything looks really good. The wheat about six weeks ago, I didn’t know if it was going to make any wheat, but now there’s going to be a wheat crop to harvest,” said Neuharth. “The spring wheat and oats look fairly well and the fall crop looks really good right now, but it’s all a long ways from the bin so a lot can happen between now and then but for the most part it looks pretty good.”

At Dakota Lakes Research Farm east of Pierre, the winter wheat harvest is wrapping up after receiving some timely rains last month.

“We’ve had some better yields than we thought we would a month or two ago so we are pretty happy about that,” said Sam Ireland, manager.

Ireland says that by starting with low moisture levels in the soil, it was difficult to get the crops to start growing.

“We definitely saw, just starting with an empty soil profile, we had to recharge that and so having a dry spring to follow a dry fall, there wasn’t much moisture in the soil to start so getting things going this spring was a little challenging, but like I mentioned we did catch some timely rains that really saved us here and it really made our wheat crop decent,” said Ireland.

However, he is concerned they will run out of moisture as the summer continues.

“Yeah, I think we will be running out of moisture as our corn has really taken off right now and taking up a lot of soil moisture that we had just got here in the last month and a half but not a lot that had been sitting there like some years where you have a full soil profile there,” said Ireland.

Although they continue to hope for more rain, the weather improvements compare to last year really help relieve the stress for these South Dakota Farmers and ranchers.

“It feels really good to see them improve because I know I don’t have to go very far from where I’m at and they haven’t improved or they have gotten worse so I feel very fortunate to have gotten some rain and having the conditions improve and hope that those other areas can get some rain as well,” said Neuharth.

“It’s nice and prices are a little better too, imputes are higher so you’ve got to have that you put a lot of money into your imputes and putting the crop in the ground and a lot of time as well, kind of need a good harvest this fall for guys,” said Ireland.

“It takes a lot of stress off, everybody’s attitude is a lot better. I know the guys early this winter were worried that you know the crops weren’t going to be good and start getting rain and everybody’s attitudes got better and we’ve been really really busy things have been going real smooth,” said Yackley.