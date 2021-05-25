Rescheduled & Relocated: Sioux Falls wedding market filled in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer is officially here which means wedding season is also well underway; the 2021 season is looking to make up for all of last year’s pandemic postponements and cancellations.

“We’re really full,” Blue Haven and The Atrium owner Amanda Nelson said. “This summer we are pretty much out of Fridays and Saturdays.”



Other than a couple of cancellations, both Blue Haven and The Atrium are fully booked for the 2021 wedding season and are quickly filling up all of next year too.



“To book that Saturday weekend wedding, typically by July 4th we’re out of Saturdays for the next summer,” Nelson said.



But after the pandemic, there’s even more competition for wedding venues in Sioux Falls.



“You have to book it now because people are starting to move their 2020 weddings to 2021 to 2022,” Sioux Falls bride-to-be Maria Renteria said.



2021 Sioux Falls brides-to-be like Maria Renteria are not only competing with pandemic postponements…



“Around August we were looking at venues and people were freaking out, because our date was in 2021, I was just like I don’t want to postpone it for another year, I’ve already waited two years, I don’t want to wait three years,” Renteria said.



…the local wedding market is also dealing with an influx of out-of-state weddings.



“Now Sioux Falls is becoming a destination place for a lot of people,” Nelson said. “We’re seeing events that are moving from Iowa, Minnesota, some Nebraska weddings…because it’s a little safer to do weddings here, they’re not so worried about postponements if something does pop up again like Covid.”



That influx of more Sioux Falls weddings is causing some brides to get creative with scheduling.



“As far as I knew, they were always on Fridays or Saturdays, I was like, I don’t care, I’m doing it on a Thursday,” Renteria said.



“I see a lot more weekday weddings, a lot is just because the dates are gone, they want to get married, they want that perfect dream venue…and they don’t have a ton of options left open so they just pick a date that is available to them,” Nelson said.



Just how common the move to weekday weddings are becoming in 2021 and the other benefit brides are finding from these nontraditional dates, in Tuesday’s eye on KELOLAND at 10.