SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last month, we brought you the story of a Renner baseball coach who suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on an empty ball field. If it wasn’t for the quick action of some passers-by, Shane Vanderloo is convinced he wouldn’t be alive today.

KELOLAND News was at the field on Wednesday, Oct.18, as the coach met the two men who saved his life.

When you meet him, it is clear Vanderloo loves baseball.

“It’s a sport that is so so closely related to life the ups and downs the times you are successful the times of failure,” Vanderloo said.

And to him, this field in Renner is a special place.

“It’s a historical park, its got so many memories so it needs to be kept up.”

Sitting in the dugout weak and still in pain with broken ribs, Vanderloo is talking with us just hours after getting out of the hospital. All because he wanted to meet the two men who saved his life. Jeff Mott arrived first.

“There’s the man right there, nope Jamie is coming he is the man, no you are, thank you very much man it’s good to see you on your feet. I know it feels good you looked a little rough, I’m sure I did.

Jamie Sorum also stopped by to check on Shane.

“Hi Jamie, I’ve seen you before. This is the guy who saved your ‘ass.’ Thank you very much you’re welcome. That was ahh, he was the one that saw you. You know they call people who athletes that intercept the ball and swimmers making great times we use the word hero so loosely, that’s you guys are the heroes.”

“You know they call people who athletes that intercept the ball and swimmers making great times we use the word hero so loosely, that’s you guys are the heroes,” said Vanderloo.

Shane says he was spreading grass seed between third and home, then he must have collapsed right here, but he doesn’t remember that. As luck would have it, what must have been just seconds after Vanderloo collapsed, Sorum and Mott drove by the baseball field on their way back from Lake Poinsett.

“Every time I drive by the ball field, I have a passion for baseball, and I always kind of glance out and look how the conditions are,” said Sorum.

“As we drove by the ballpark, he said there’s a person laying on the ball diamond. And I thought he was joking,” said Mott.

“So I pulled over,” said Sorum. “And I told Jeff, yeah, there is a body lying back there. We gotta go back.”

“When we came around the corner, reality hit,” said Mott. “We saw a man lying face down like he had fallen.”

Both men trained in CPR began life-saving measures right there on the baseball field.

“You could see that he was gone, and Jamie started dialing 911, and I started doing the CPR,” said Mott. “Of course, when I got tired, Jamie jumped in, and he took over and basically saw someone walking along and yelled for them to find an AED.”

A third person showed up with the AED from the nearby Monarch Steak House, and they were able to get Shane’s damaged heart started again before paramedics arrived. Shane was airlifted to the hospital.

“Apparently, when I was found, I had my nitro and my phone in my hands, too. One could speculate that I was having some issues, and I was going to try to get some help. But I don’t recall anything,” said Vanderloo.

Vanderloo has a unique understanding of what these two men did for him…

“I was a flight paramedic for ten years.”

Because he’s been in their shoes.

“Knowing what I know about death and CPR and all this what goes on, I should not be here, said Vanderloo. “That’s just the bottom line, so I’m glad I am. There must be something else for me to do. That wasn’t my time.”

Vanderloo has a long road to full recovery. His heart is badly damaged, and there is talk of needing a heart transplant.

“Good luck to you, appreciate you, man, glad you are back you are with us, said Mott.

I can’t say thank you enough, Vanderloo replied as they hugged.

Not necessary, we’d rather have you alive,” said Mott.

Alive and grateful he has more time.

“I’ll be back, I’ll be back next year better version,” said Vanderloo.

In light of Vanderloo’s near-death experience, the Renner Fire Department is doing CPR and AED training on October 30.

Medical bills are piling up, and more are likely on the way. Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe page.