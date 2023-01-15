BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a week since the South Dakota State Football team was crowned national champions after taking down rival North Dakota State in the FCS title game in Frisco, Texas.

It’s an opportunity many athletes dream about — to not just play in a national championship but to also bring home the trophy. Players and coaches on the SDSU Football team crossed both those items off their bucket list January 8 after the 45-21 win over the NDSU Bison.

“This is my dream ever since I was a little kid just to win a national championship, go compete for national championships. To finally have that happen, I mean, it is a dream come true,” quarterback Mark Gronowksi said.

Gronowski was named the game’s MVP. He led the Jacks to their first ever FCS title this go-around after suffering a knee injury in the early minutes of the 2021 spring FCS title game.

“I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without my skilled position guys and the 605 Hogs up front giving me time to make the plays. And I mean, those are such a special group of guys as well, and I couldn’t do it without them,” Gronowski said.

For wide receiver Jadon Janke, he knew this team was special after the 28-14 win over Missouri State on September 24.

“That was the moment I knew we were legit and we had a chance this year, and I knew if we just kept working hard that good things were going to happen for us,” Janke said.

Janke, who is a senior, says he plans to “run it back” for another season with a new goal in mind.

“Back to back national champions. Going out that way sounds a little bit better than just one championship, so we’re looking forward to it,” he said.

John Stiegelmeier just wrapped up his 26th season as head coach, and his goal is to go “1-0” each week. That mentality led him to his first ever national title.

“My dad taught me on the farm, work hard, work extremely hard, stay the duration and be a good person. And that’s the result of a national championship,” Stiegelmeier said.

Coach Stig credits the leadership on the team for getting them this far.

“Our captains, our seniors. This is their team. And that’s why I say when a head coach gets an award who really, you know, led the charge? It’s the players and the assistant coaches,” Stiegelmeier said.

Director of athletics, Justin Sell, has been at SDSU since 2009. He says seeing Coach Stig hoist that trophy was a special moment.

“Especially a year and a half ago to lose in that championship game. And mostly because Stig won’t ever evaluate his life and whether he wins or loses that game for all of us. That’s exactly why he needs to win one. You know, we need the good guys in our business to be up there and showcasing what it what it all means to do things the right way and to still be able to be a champion,” Sell said.

Being on the national stage was one thing, but seeing the magnitude of Jackrabbit fans that made the trip to Frisco was awe-inspiring for players.

“It was one of the most heartwarming things ever to see so many people there supporting us. Like I said, the biggest day of our lives and so many people that we get to spend it with made it that much better,” Janke said.

“I know there was more Jackrabbit fans there than there was Bison fans. That’s always special, and a lot of people were saying that that wasn’t going to be the case, but I mean, they really came out, they came out to support and they energized this,” Gronowski said.

Before the thousands of fans made their way into the stadium, there was a sea of blue at the tailgate, including SDSU president Barry Dunn.

“I think it’s one of the greatest days in Jackrabbit history. I just couldn’t be prouder of this great crowd but also our tremendous team,” Dunn said.

One fan had a unique way to describe what it meant to be in Frisco.

“It feels like rebirth. Feels like getting married all again and having the real deal. I mean, it’s as good as it gets. I’d probably ditch most of my family to have an opportunity to do this, honestly,” SDSU fan Paul Syler said.

Former SDSU football quarterback, Ryan Berry, played on the team from 2004-2008 and was part of the transition to Division I.

“Just to see what this place has turned into in the last ten years has been unbelievable to watch and really fun to be a part of. And clearly, with all the people and support here, it’s just really a special thing for the entire university,” Berry said.

From the pep rally to the tailgate and the game to the welcome home celebration, it’s a moment the SDSU community will never forget.

“It’s a storybook ending. We were talking about it all week. We wouldn’t have it, we wouldn’t want it any other way than to go beat the dynasty that has been one of the greatest dynasties in FCS football and kind of be the start of ours,” Gronowski said.

“I just want to say thank you to the whole state of South Dakota for believing in us and for everyone that made the trip. It was so special and I couldn’t be more thankful,” Janke said.

“I think this a historical time at South Dakota State and South Dakota State football to win a national championship at the Division one level. And you know, our guys are focused and so ideally we can do it again sometime,” Stiegelmeier said.

