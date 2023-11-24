Whiteclay, N.E. (KELO) –Whiteclay, Nebraska is a small town with a dark past.

Millions of cans of beer were sold every year in the town located just south of the Pine Ridge Reservation, where alcohol is banned.

Just over six years ago the Nebraska Supreme Court ended the sale of alcohol in Whiteclay.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Since then the town has been going through a healthy change.

Whiteclay was once known for having five liquor stores and a population of only 17. Chronic alcoholism and its effects were a common sight in the tiny town.

Community members have been pushing every day over the past few years to bring change. One way they’ve been doing that is through art.

“Some artists have stopped drinking and one of the things that helped keep them busy is drawing or making something or beading and doing something. It has something to do with our soul and our identity,” Whiteclay Makerspace GM Holly Albers said.

The Whiteclay makerspace is a location for any artist to come and work or learn new skills.

“Very creative in a lot of more ways than one and this facility is helping along with that. Whoever wants to walk in the door and learn something or teach something that’s what this is all about, this whole entity,” Local Artist Evans Flammond said.

Local Artist Jozee Campos quit his traditional day job to focus on art and providing a healthier environment for his family.

“I guess the art field you could call it and creating traditional arts like star quilts. So being able to have made that decision and have this place be so welcoming and open to local artists has been amazing,” Local Artist Jozee Campos said.

It’s been a long time coming but now the Whiteclay Makerspace and Trading Post is fully up and running. It has artists coming in everyday to help put their skills to the test and help each other out when it comes to rebuilding and rebranding Whiteclay.

“And seeing that positive environment and remembering back. Really stopping and looking at their emotions on how they were taken back to a time when there weren’t positive things happening here,” Campos said.

Whiteclay’s liquor stores have closed down. Now you’ll find new grocery, clothing, and family stores in town.

“The sky’s the limit of where it’s going compared to where it was before. Sometimes change is bad and this instance of what’s going on here, change is just 100 percent pure and positive,” Flammond said.

“We’re just building trust and we’re building relationships right now. You know people kind of come and go but the doors always open, this space is for everybody, the tools are for everybody,” Albers said.

Whiteclay continues to grow into a healthier community each day in hopes of providing a brighter future for the next generation.

The Whiteclay Makerspace is open to all artists who lack the space or equipment to complete their art, and is open year-round.