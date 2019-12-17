Real recovery stories

A month ago, South Dakota’s anti-meth campaign made a splashy and controversial debut. “Meth: We’re on It” gained national attention, with many criticizing it for making a mockery of the issue and the state. Others praised the campaign for drumming up widespread attention for the serious issue of addiction. We’re talking with two people about the hard fight for recovery and why they, and a local treatment center, want to highlight the importance of getting help.

Not everyone looks forward to their 50th birthday.

“I’m excited. My dad told me, God’s given back to you what the enemy stole from you all them years,” Craig Nichols said.

Getting older doesn’t bother Nichols, because his younger days were anything but a gift.

“I was in the depths of addiction for 35 years,” Nichols said. “Lots of darkness, you know, in that lifestyle.”

Nichols says he had a traumatic childhood, and eventually turned to meth when he was 18.

“I would be getting really out of control and back in my early days they would use the straight jacket. They’d put that on you. Waking up in this jail cell, thinking, why do I keep doing this?” Nichols said.

Nichols is three years clean, and is enjoying this part of his life much more. Getting here wasn’t easy. He’s been in treatment seven times, including here at Keystone Treatment Center. Substance abuse therapist Teresa Peratt says recovery isn’t a destination; it’s a constant journey. She says Nichols’s story highlights that, and so does her own.

“I started using when I was ten and I was shooting drugs by 14. And I was a heroin addict by the time I was 18. And then I switched to meth to get off heroin,” Peratt said.

15 years ago, KELOLAND News featured Peratt in a special report called “Meth In KELOLAND”. In it, she says meth had such a stronghold on her, it became the most important thing in her life.

“I could not think of anything else and when I was without it, it was like it was screaming in my head. I couldn’t hear anything else. I couldn’t think anything else,” Peratt said in 2005.

In 2005, she said getting clean wasn’t easy.

“The drug tells you that you should be dead instead of clean and I think that the chemical tells you over and over again until you finally feel that that is your only way out.” Peratt said in 2005.

Peratt has been meth free for 23 years, and now works at Keystone to help others. She primarily works with people who have felonies.

“I think people continue to be penalized or punished for the addiction, even though they’re trying hard. The addictive thinking tells us we can’t do it anyway, so might as well go back to what I’ve done before,” Peratt said.

Nichols started Washed Clean Addiction and Recovery Ministries, a faith-based approach to help people find sobriety. They both say what they went through highlights how important treatment is and why meth addiction remains a key issue in South Dakota. As for South Dakota’s anti-meth campaign, Peratt thinks it’ll take about a year before we know whether it is working. She hopes it will.

“I think it’s gotten a lot of attention and so, I guess, I’m, I kind of agree with Governor Noem. At least people are talking about it,” Peratt said.

These two, and so many others, work hard every day to stay in recovery and overcome their pasts. It’s not easy, but whether it’s a big birthday or just the promise of tomorrow, Nichols and Peratt say one day at a time is worth it, because it adds up to a much better future.

“Addiction had blinders on me. All I could focus on was the drugs and lifestyle. Once I got clean and sober, the blinders fell away and the world opened up,” Peratt said.