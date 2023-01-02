SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A non-profit that helps adults and kids learn reading skills is expanding.

Sherri Bloch and her husband Larry Budahl recently browsed the shelves at Reach Literacy for the first time.

Not only did they donate books to the non-profit’s bookstore, but they also bought some to take home.

“I love reading, we both do and we like the idea of sharing that gift with other people,” Shopper Sherri Bloch said.

The bookstore is a big help for the non-profit’s main mission.

“Our primary goal is really to ensure that adults and youth are literate because we think it’s a human right,” REACH Literacy executive director Paige Carda said.

REACH Literacy has been around since the mid-80s when it was called the Sioux Falls Area Literacy Council.

“When we initially started we were teaching primarily older white men who probably dropped out of school in the sixth or eight grade, but as South Dakota’s really transitioned into being a more welcoming place for our immigrant population, primarily I would say ninety percent of our population that we’re teaching right now would be English as a second language,” Carda said.

Reach Literacy offers tutoring off-site such as in workplaces, and through Zoom.

Program director Brooke Sieff teaches adult learners.

“How else are we adding new information to our lives? You can only get so much from hearing something. If someone doesn’t have the ability to read material that’s printed for them they miss out on safety warnings and things that tell them how to be safe in their community and their workplace,” REACH Literacy program director Brooke Sieff said.

Executive Director Paige Carda says the non-profit started tutoring children during the pandemic.

“We had a lot of people reach out and were like, ‘We know you tutor. Would you be willing to tutor our kids? Our kid is struggling in reading.’ And you really learn to read until about third grade and after that, you read to learn,” Carda said.

Not only has REACH Literacy grown its programming over the years, but also its physical space.

“We moved into this space in 2018 and we were like, ‘This is it. It’s 1,800 square feet. We’ll never fill this space up.’ Within six months the bookstore was much more successful than we expected. We just didn’t know what to expect, and the bookstore had sort of taken over,” Carda said.

Now, Reach Literacy is adding 3,000 square feet.

“It just feels like a cavern when I walk in there. I’m like, ‘We’ll never fill that up,’ but I already know a year from now we’ll be like, ‘We’ve already filled our space,'” Carda said.

Once construction is complete, the extra space will allow the non-profit to offer some on-site learning and it will provide resources like a computer lab.

“Learning another language and learning to be literate in English, where that’s our primary language here, means that you can have a better job, it means that you have better employment, you can be engaged in your community, you can participate with your kids,” Carda said.

Reach Literacy is always in need of volunteers.

If you’d like to help or donate, click here.