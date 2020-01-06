Rapid City nonprofit showing students the importance of music

A new nonprofit organization in Rapid City is stressing the importance of music. Regardless of your age, anyone can learn how to play an instrument or learn how to be a better musician through the Black Hills Studio of Arts.

Mallory Dekker is the executive director of Black Hills Studio of the Arts as well as a music teacher. Dekker and Lena Schmitz started the organization as a nonprofit to give students something they believe is very important– a music education.

“Music is all about bringing passion into yourself and it’s not just about bringing joy to yourself or to even other people such as family members. I mean it’s a life long skill you can use to enjoy for the rest of your life so we want to instill that into our students,” Mallory Dekker, Executive Director of Black Hills Studio of the Arts, said.

Students of any age can get one-on-one lessons for any kind of instrument. Dekker says their youngest student is four years old. Their oldest is nearly 70.

“It’s just whatever they want to learn. So they can come in a private lesson where they work one on one with a teacher. Other students like the group environment, they don’t want to learn by themselves or they feel like they’re too old to do something,” Dekker said.

Not only do students vary in age but also in their music knowledge. Students, like Shane Griffin, started his cello lessons this summer.

“My daughter who is eight years old wanted to play piano, so we got her piano lessons and so I said well I’ll take lessons also because it’s something that I had thought about for a long time,” Shane Griffin, student, said.

Griffin says he practices every day with his daughter.

“The best part is that 15, 20, 30 minutes, however long that I am practicing, you have to focus on good music, so everything else you just kind of shut off for that time, so even though sometimes it’s hard to practice it’s kind of a stress reliever for the rest of the workday,” Griffin said.

“Music is a fantastic way to build skill and to build confidence and to just enhance life, it’s one of those things that you can fit into any part of your life, it only makes life better,” Ali Kennedy, voice and piano teacher, said.

Ali Kennedy, a voice and piano teacher for the Black Hills Studio of the Arts, says music offers a ripple effect.

“Studies after studies shows that grades go up when kids are participating in music and it just enhances absolutely everything, it’s one of the only activities that fully engages the brain,” Kennedy said.

Right now, the Black Hills Studio of the Arts is located in the Turnac Tower right on St. Joseph Street. They do hope to expand in the building and they have outreach programs in nearly all of the private schools in Rapid City.

Money from lessons goes back into the organization for things like books, pianos and other musical instruments for students and teachers.

“It’s leaving our schools and when you talk about budget cuts which is unfortunately effecting us right now in the public schools, it’s the first thing to go because it’s not looked at as something that is a part of the common core,” Dekker said.

The organization hopes to provide that extra music education for students, outside of school and the workday.

“They can be stress free, sitting down at a piano, picking up a flute, just those five little minutes of I’m in my own little world making music,” Dekker said.

The Black Hills Studio of the Arts has applied for a grant to do a ukulele chorus at the Juvenile Detention Center in Rapid City.