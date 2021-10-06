Rainy Day Coffee Co. takes java on the go

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may come across plenty of food trucks out and about, but how often do you see a coffee truck?

Shania Rozeboom started her business Rainy Day Coffee Co. back in 2019. But now she’s taking it mobile. Earlier this year she converted this former ice cream truck into her very own coffee truck.

“This year we bought the truck, redid it, it was lime green before it was this blue and just wanted to try it and it’s been a really good summer,” Rozeboom said.

Coming up in Wednesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll take you inside the truck and explain where you’ll be able to find it.