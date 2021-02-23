Providing hope during life-changing situations

HILLS, Minn. (KELO) – When the unexpected happens, support from others can give you the hope you may need. That’s the goal of one organization – Game Plan 4 Hope, which was formed after two families had life-changing moments.

Work is underway to make this building the new home of Game Plan 4 Hope.

“We started demolition before Christmas and in January we had a big day where we had a lot of the demolition done, so pretty quickly we are hoping to finalize our plans and start putting things back together,” director Game Plan 4 Hope, Trenton’s mom, Missy Bass said.

Game Plan 4 Hope was officially formed in 2019.

It started out as an idea by the Bass family after their son Trenton was hurt during a football game, causing a spinal injury back in 2017.

An injury that changed his life, and his family’s.

While Trenton is now a junior at SDSU, his family was inspired by support from others and decided to form Game Plan 4 Hope.

“We just started thinking about, people had reached out to us after Trenton got hurt and we started kind of guiding people through their journey’s so we just kind of started to officially to start a non-profit,” Missy Bass said.

Heather Erickson is also involved in the non-profit. Her son Ethan lost his fight with Burkitt Lymphoma in October of 2019.

“It wasn’t long after that, that I had talked to Missy about Game Plan 4 Hope and said that would be something I would really like to do because it’s something you think about when you are in the hospital and you see the different ways that people reach out to you,” board member, Ethan’s mom, Heather Erickson said.

Both say the support and encouragement can make a huge difference when going through a life-changing experience.

With Game Plan 4 Hope, they aim to offer that to families in a variety of ways.

“We tell them what we are all about, and we will send a care package to the hospital if that’s where they’re at, that includes gift cards because gift cards are kind of a big thing when you’re living in a hospital for months on end and then it will include inspirational devotionals, stuff that helped us get through what we were going through at the time,” Bass said.

As the non-profit grows, they needed a place to work out of, store equipment and more.

“With the amount of families that we are helping, we quickly decided we needed a building to house all the different equipment that we are getting in, and to have a workbench to work on the equipment to fix it up,” Bass said. “Then a place for volunteers to come in and help put our care packages together, we also want to start having support groups and that can be a wide array of support groups, through a Zoom room setup we are going to have, that also gives us the ability to talk to the families that are still in the hospital.”

This building is being remodeled to fit those needs. And has the name of ‘Team E Fieldhouse of Hope,’ which is named after Erickson’s son.

“The way that he lived and his personality and how he fought his battle, this is the perfect way to remember his legacy and how he liked helping others and the kindess and love and care for others,” Erickson said.

It will also be a space the community can utilize.

“Then we will also have a fitness area in the building, and that’s kind of twofold, our community doesn’t have one and our surrounding communities don’t have a fitness center,” Bass said.

The hope to have the facility ready by April 1st.

Allowing them to reach more families and bring hope.

“No matter what situation, whether it’s cancer, or accident, or life-changing event, no matter what there’s hope, even in the darkest of days,” Erickson said.

Missy Bass says they’ve helped about 27 families. She also adds that while Trenton is focused on school right now, he does take the time to video call with people who are going through similar situations as he did.