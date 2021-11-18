Providing Christmas gifts to kids around the world

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big part of the holiday season is waking up to presents under the tree, but for some kids around the world, getting a Christmas gift is not something they are used to.

That’s why people across KELOLAND are working with Operation Christmas Child to fill shoeboxes with toys and gifts to be handed out to kids in need around the globe. But it’s about more than just a physical gift.

“Not only do they receive a shoebox, but they receive the gospel in their own language that they can read through. They also have the opportunity to come back and go through a discipleship program,” Lucie Oygard, drop-off coordinator, said.

In Thursday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, Ariana Schumacher will show you how these shoeboxes are impacting kids around the world.