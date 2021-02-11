Previewing the Premier Scholarship Fund

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s going to be a fantastic opportunity for next year’s high school graduates in South Dakota, and educators are calling it a ‘game changer’.

Those who qualify will be able to go to college on a full ride scholarship thanks to the Premier needs based Scholarship.

“An investment through these needs based scholarships for students who maybe wouldn’t have gone to a university otherwise is invaluable for our state,” Executive Director​ Brian Maher said.

Be sure to watch “Growing our own, the next generation of workers” on tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.