PREVIEW: COVID-19 in young people

As we learn more about COVID-19, we find that even young people can get severe symptoms.

39-year-old Kate Dossett from Sioux Falls realized “that” when she tested positive for the virus.

Though her symptoms started out mild, she ended up being admitted to the hospital for 8 days.

She may be back home now, but she still has side effects.

“I get tired very easily. I mean, just you know, like walking around my house from room to room, you know, is exhausting. I get out of breath very easily, I have to wear the oxygen all the time,” 39-year-old Kate Dossett said.

