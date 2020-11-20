PREVIEW: COVID-19 in young people

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we learn more about COVID-19, we find that even young people can get severe symptoms. 

39-year-old Kate Dossett from Sioux Falls realized “that” when she tested positive for the virus. 

Though her symptoms started out mild, she ended up being admitted to the hospital for 8 days. 

She may be back home now, but she still has side effects. 

“I get tired very easily. I mean, just you know, like walking around my house from room to room, you know, is exhausting. I get out of breath very easily, I have to wear the oxygen all the time,” 39-year-old Kate Dossett said. 

On tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek tells us more about Dossett’s COVID-19 experience, as well as the struggles one person even younger than her, had with the virus.

