PREVIEW: Yankton’s food for thought

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Having enough food may be something some of us take for granted. But often times, there are families who go without.

That’s why Yankton Food for Thought is working to make sure kids have food after school hours. One way is with ‘sack packs’ that are distributed weekly. Another option is the school food pantry which is open two Wednesdays each month.

“For families if both parents work then they can come at night, and they have the option to take what they think they and their children can eat,” Lincoln Elementary School Principal Paul Struck said.

Both the food pantry and sack packs are made possibly with volunteers.

