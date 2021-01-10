PREVIEW: Wrestle like a girl

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Since the South Dakota High School Activities Association approved sanctioning girls wrestling this year the Pierre School District has had an overwhelming response.

Over 20 girls from the middle and high school tried out the sport this year, and some of them for the first time.

“It’s super new so I don’t expect a whole lot this year. I want to do my best, obviously, but I’ll take what I’m given and be happy with that and just always strive to improve. If I know I’m doing bad that will be disappointing but just do my best,” Gianna Stangeland, sophomore, said.

