PREVIEW: Working next to fast-moving traffic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’ve traveled on a KELOLAND interstate, you’ve seen people like Shannon Orth, senior trooper with the South Dakota Highway Patrol, at work. He’s one person who’s going to help give you a unique perspective of safety on the side of the road in Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND.
“First people need to be looking down the road as far as they can, so they can see the warning lights,” Orth said. “If there are any amber warning lights on a broke down vehicle or on a law enforcement vehicle or tow truck, the law does state that on an interstate or a multi-lane road of the same direction, people need to move to the furthest lane away from those lights.”
Coming up in Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll show you just how close work can be to fast-moving traffic.