Preview: Working Against Violence, Inc.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An organization in Rapid City is dedicated to supporting those who have experienced domestic abuse.

There are 13 rooms at Working Against Violence, Incorporated. It’s free of charge and the organization will not turn anyone away. They work closely with law enforcement to get help to those in need.

“When a person has been battered or assaulted by a loved one, that’s a very traumatic thing for them and so for us to be able to cut down any gaps in communication and to cutdown any potential for us to have something slip through the cracks that benefits the victim and that’s what our ultimate goal is,”Capt. Tony Harrison with the Pennington County Sheriff’s office said.

