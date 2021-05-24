Preview: Workforce to our community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– As the weather gets warmer, more people are heading to downtown Sioux Falls.

And city leaders are expecting even more people visiting downtown in the coming years as more developments are made. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says more than 400 million dollars is going into the downtown Sioux Falls in the next two to three years. He says that, in turn, helps the rest of the city.

“A lot of your city’s vitality depends on the vitality of a downtown. So, when you invest in a downtown, you’re kind of investing in the heartbeat of a community and it spurs other economic development. So, when we see three, four hundred million dollars being invested in our downtown, a lot of that being the private sector, that increases property tax valuations, that’s going to bring sales tax dollars, that’s going to bring tourists, that’s going to bring workforce to our community,” TenHaken said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek what all the new planned developments mean for downtown Sioux Falls.