This summer, Governor Kristi Noem invited businesses and workers to move to South Dakota in her 'South Dakota Means Business' campaign, touting the message that our state will never be shut down or face mandates.

Since then, the governor has made dozens of appearances on national conservative media outlets, sharing how she is handling the coronavirus in South Dakota.

That message seems to be working to attract more new people to the state, even during a pandemic.

"Coming into this year with covid, we really didn't know what to expect for the year, but talking with ourselves and other realtors, we hear a lot that this has been the busiest year of their career," Hegg Realtor Brad Stockberger said.

Real estate agents say historically low interest rates are a big factor in the booming moving business this year; out-of-state business is another big factor.

"Out of my personal last 10 deals, four of them have been out of state buyers," Exp. Realty South Dakota Broker Jon Mehlhoff said.

"I would definitely say that this year has been a lot more than our previous years," Stockberger said. "We've been seeing quite a few moving in from many states, California, Texas, Minnesota and surrounding areas."

"I wanted to be further north and closer to my family," Shelby Shigley said.