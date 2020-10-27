PREVIEW: Wings of Valor

PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — Hunting season is starting to be in full swing, and one area has a special place for Veterans.

A hunting lodge called ‘Wings of Valor’ offers a place for veterans to gather and hunt from September to March. Veterans who are disabled are able to come hunt, stay, and eat for free. But most of all, they get to have a sense of camaraderie with so many others who have had similar experiences.

“When this is on the calendar and they know they’re coming out here and get to hunt pheasants and hangout with their buddies and just be outside it gives them something to look forward to and for some of them, that’s enough,” Scott Redd said.

Coming up on tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll take you to the lodge and hear from veterans about what it means to them to be able to get together and enjoy the outdoors.