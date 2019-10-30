PREVIEW: Who is W. E. Adams?

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Deadwood is a historic place and home to the oldest historic museum in the Black Hills, the Adams Museum.

It is also home to the Adams House, which often times will host professional paranormal investigators.

“The library in the Adam’s House it tends to be a very sad room because it tells a story of what W. E. Adams loss. He loses his entire first family and it’s a huge tragedy. There is a bible open to where he writes down the deaths,” Rose Speirs, Communications Director for Deadwood History Inc., said.

Speirs says the paranormal equipment goes crazy when the story is told of W. E. Adams losing his family.

On Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, Sydney Thorson gives us the grand tour of the Adams Museum and W. E. Adams old house.