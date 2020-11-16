PREVIEW: What’s next for legal marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters made a lot of decisions on Election Day, including to legalize marijuana.

It has us asking about what’s next, and this is the focus of Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND.

“There are a lot of people with just that question of how exactly is this going to work in South Dakota, in that it is such a major change from our prior policy,” South Dakota state representative-elect Will Mortenson (R-Pierre) said.

Tonight at 10 you’ll hear from Mortenson as well as Sioux Falls lawyer and former U.S. attorney Brendan Johnson, who was the sponsor of Constitutional Amendment A.

