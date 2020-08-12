PREVIEW: What you can expect at the SD State Fair

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Huron will be getting lots of visitors next month.
The city in eastern South Dakota is home to the state fair. The five-day event begins September 3rd. The fair manger is expecting to see some new faces because some regional fairs have been this year.
“We’ve been really fortunate because we’re later in the season and so all along we’ve just keep the mind set that we’re going to pull this off,” South Dakota State Fair Manager Peggy Besch said.
