PREVIEW: What to expect for fire season 2021

In the past few weeks, several fires flared up across KELOLAND– giving a glimpse of what we could be in for this summer.

The State’s Fire Meteorologist stresses that people should be very cautious in the coming months. If the landscape gets little to no moisture, we could be in for an extremely dry summer.

“2019 was a very wet year and I think we still had some kind of moisture in the bank for 2020 that even though it was a dry year, it allowed us to not have a lot of wildfire activity throughout the year. But wrapping us into 2021, we’re carrying that dryness with us, we don’t have any moisture in the bank if you will in the soils and we are definitely seeing those dry conditions showing themselves on the landscape,” state fire meteorologist Daren Clabo, said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we explain how you can help prevent wildfires this upcoming fire season.