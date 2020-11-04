PREVIEW: What it’s really like on the front lines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve heard the pleas from hospital systems and local leaders to wear a mask, but tonight we’re going to hear the reasons why from those on the front lines of the pandemic. 

As hospitalizations set new record numbers and hospital staff themselves get COVID-19 through community spread, doctors and nurses are being stretched thin.  Tonight Angela Kennencke sits down with both an intensive care doctor and nurse at Avera McKennan Hospital who share the physical and emotional toll the pandemic and South Dakota’s high number of cases is taking on them. 

“We’re asking everybody to do a little extra work, put in a little extra time, do extra hours and then you start getting people who are sick, then your numbers start to drop. That means the ones that are well have to do more and work longer,” Dr. Anthony Hericks, Avera’s Director of Critical Care, said. 

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10, how these frontline workers are coping and the message they have for you on how to help make their jobs more manageable and saves lives.

