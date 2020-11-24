PREVIEW: What it’s like hosting a college basketball tournament during a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford Pentagon will host some of the biggest names in college basketball over the next month.

The Pentagon is quickly becoming a destination of choice for men’s and women’s basketball teams from across the country during the coronavirus pandemic, thanks in large part to its protocols.

“I really think the testing protocols are at the heart of what keeps this event safe, what sets this event apart. Personally, I like the plexiglass because it was my idea, but the testing for sure is what has driven this and is what will keep these teams safe while they’re in Sioux Falls,” Sanford Sports Complex Vice President of Operations Jesse Smith said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll explain what it takes to host a major college basketball tournament during a pandemic, and why fans won’t be attending.