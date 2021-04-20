PREVIEW: What is an mRNA vaccine?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — So far around half of the people in South Dakota have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

But there is a portion of the population who is not fully on board. They have concerns about what the vaccine can do to their body.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are called mRNA vaccines or messenger RNA vaccines. The RNA gives your cell instructions on how to produce antibodies to fight off the virus.

One of the big fears circulating on the internet is that these vaccines can somehow change you DNA. Doctors say that can’t happen.

“To get inside the the nucleus where the DNA is, the MRNA needs to have signal, need to have a key, the same key that you need to unlock the door, and the mRNA doesn’t have that key,” Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Santiago Lopez said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll explore the new mRNA vaccines and hear from a clinical geneticist.