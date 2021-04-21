PREVIEW: Weathering the Storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Storm won its eleventh indoor football championship in July, 2019.

The Storm was sold three months later, with a local family, made up of three sisters and their husbands taking control of the franchise.

“We were excited. We had a ton of momentum going, we were trying to get new things, new people in place, had things ready to go. It was a lot of work, a lot of unknowns for us, and it all came to an end real quick,” Jason Headlee said.

In March 2020, the season was canceled due to COVID-19. More than a year later, ownership is once again preparing for season number one. Find out how the franchise is weathering the storm in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.