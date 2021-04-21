PREVIEW: Weathering the Storm

Eye on KELOLAND

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Storm won its eleventh indoor football championship in July, 2019.

The Storm was sold three months later, with a local family, made up of three sisters and their husbands taking control of the franchise.

“We were excited. We had a ton of momentum going, we were trying to get new things, new people in place, had things ready to go. It was a lot of work, a lot of unknowns for us, and it all came to an end real quick,” Jason Headlee said.

In March 2020, the season was canceled due to COVID-19. More than a year later, ownership is once again preparing for season number one. Find out how the franchise is weathering the storm in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 