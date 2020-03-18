PREVIEW: Water worries

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Farmers and construction crews are hoping for a quiet spring when it comes to moisture this year.

Flooding had a major impact on the number of fields that were planted this past year. It also slowed down several building projects. This 300-foot bridge north of Huron on Highway 37 was supposed to be finished this past November. High water on the James River is causing a number of problems for worker safety.

“Lot of current through there, so we got to make sure there’s nobody that can get in that current or anything and then with the pressures we got to make sure that that casing is structurally sound so nothing happens in there,” Brown said.

In Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we take you to Beadle and Turner Counties to see how “water worries” are top of mind for people living in those areas.