PREVIEW: Water back on at Blue Mounds State Park

ROCK COUNTY, Minn. (KELO) — Camping season is getting underway. Now one Minnesota state park is hoping to attract even more visitors years.

Since 2014, Blue Mounds State park has not had water available to its visitors due to E. Coli bacteria found in wells. Now just last month, the park was able to connect to a rural water system for guests to use for drinking, showering and cooking.

“We didn’t actually find any E. Coli bacteria that could cause diarrhea or sickness, those sorts of things, but it was more of a preventative just to make sure we’re keeping people safe here in the park because that’s our ultimate goal,” Interpretive naturalist Amber Brooks said.

Coming up in Thursday’s Eye On KELOLAND, we hear more from staff and what this means for the park, plus from campers enjoying the campground.

